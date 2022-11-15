Optical Illusion: Which way is this cat going?

Optical Illusion: The illusionary image posted on Twitter challenges people to figure out whether a cat is going up or down the stairs.

An old optical illusion depicting a cat has resurfaced online, and it has absolutely boggled netizens. The illusory image prompts viewers to guess whether the cat is walking up or down the stairs. While many argued that the cat is going up in this slightly fuzzy monochrome image, others explained that it is going down. Some have even stated that it is going both ways! So, are you prepared to stare at this perplexing optical illusion image until you begin to doubt reality and check your home’s stairs to confirm the direction in which the cat is walking?

“Does the cat walking up or down the stairs?” reads the caption, which is accompanied by a thinking emoji. It was first posted on 9GAG in 2015 and has been perplexing people ever since.

Take a look at the optical illusion posted on Twitter

Does the cat walking up or down the stairs? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/k2Wc1RxV9B — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 14, 2022

This optical illusion has received over 18,800 likes and several comments on Twitter since it was shared a day ago.

“It apear to be down stair because of steps lips……I sugest that the question should be where is the cameraman was locatedd….upstairs or downstairs,” joked an individual. “The giveaway is the left paw. If she is walking then that paw is resting on a stair. Since the left paw occludes the stair, she is ascending,” said another. “It’s Schrodinger’s cat, walking both up and down the stairs,” shared a third.

“Cat is coming down. The overhang (circled) is from the tread (the actual stair you step on) sticking out over the riser. It’s a tripping hazard to have a lip “sitting up” on a tread. The cat’s front left paw (arrow) is on a tread with the right paw about to hit next tread down,” a fourth explained with a picture. “It’s definitely down. This is impossible to tell except for two things: The design of the stairs, the lip hanging over the vertical drop in the stairs rather than being a trip hazard and the join with the wall. The light, particularly if natural, will more likely be from the top,” remarked a fifth.

