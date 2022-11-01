Passenger planes have disguised windows, pilot says

There are numerous aviation secrets to be discovered aboard the passenger planes we use to travel on vacation.

Whether it’s the plane’s most unsanitary regions or a concealed chamber equipped with lie-down beds where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights.

Crew Rest Compartments are standard on big aeroplanes, although most customers are unaware of their existence because they are completely off-limits and hidden from view.

However, it appears that there is another amusing detail that personnel rarely informs passengers about.

Some windows on aeroplanes actually open…

While the windows in the cabin are all tightly sealed and cannot be opened, those on the flight deck can be flung open.

Emirates pilot Christian Baker told, “The only windows that open on the aircraft are in the flight deck. We open them to benefit from some fresh air while on ground as there is no air-conditioning available pre-flight.”

“We can open them to get the attention of ground staff if they are not connected to the headset.”

In an emergency, the windows can also be used to escape the cockpit.

But don’t worry, the flight deck crew would never open the windows in the middle of a flight.

It is normally not possible to open them during a flight.

This is due to the force of the pressure holding them closed when the aircraft is pressurised.

The crew can only open the windows after depressurisation on the ground.

Despite this, there was one incidence in which the windows did not remain closed during the trip.

On British Airways Flight 5390 in 1990, the windscreen separated from the plane, sucking Captain Tim Lancaster out.

Fortunately, his legs grabbed the flight control, and the crew came in to grab him.

The flight touched down safely after an emergency landing, and Captain Lancaster remarkably recovered after being on the exterior of the plane for 20 minutes.

