Passenger tries to open plane door at 37K ft as Jesus told her

Creating a commotion inside a plane is not a good idea. You may either end yourself glued to your seat or knocked out cold.

Imagine doing something like that and blaming it on God.

Going rogue may result in you being arrested by police once your jet lands at an airport.

Elom Agbegninou, a female passenger, was held and arrested after allegedly attempting to open the side door of her aircraft at 37,000 feet.

According to reports, the 34-year-old rushed past a flight attendant and attempted unsuccessfully to unlock the side door. Fortunately, a passenger stopped her.

The event occurred on Southwest Flight 192, which was flying from Houston, Texas, to Columbus, Ohio.

The woman was handed over to federal investigators after the pilots redirected the jet and made an emergency landing at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas.

According to court documents unsealed on Monday by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Agbegninou repeated the phrases “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the plane door” while attempting to unlock the door.

According to the records, she began pounding her head against the jet and saying, “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the plane door” until she was grappled and held to the ground by a passenger.

It all started when she stood up from her seat, walked back to the back of the door, and just stood there staring at the exit door for several minutes. When flight attendants urged her to use the restroom or return to her seat, she refused and began staring out the window.

After shoving past the attendants, the 34-year-old attempted to open the exit door.

“They were rushing to the back of the plane to help. I was thinking about the worst case, probably that plane will crash, but I know it’s a very low probability,” a passenger told a media source.

According to court documents, the guy who attempted to detain her was repeatedly bitten on the thigh.

She told officers after her detention that she was going to Maryland to meet with a priest. Surprisingly, she had no bags with her.

