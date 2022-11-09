Planes crash in midair, leaving no survivors

Two individuals are believed to have died in a plane disaster in Australia after two planes collided.

The crash is said to have occurred over a farm in Queensland, with stunned bystanders describing seeing wreckage fall from the sky.

It is believed that the accident occurred between a glider and the plane that it was trailing.

The terrifying events are thought to have occurred in Kybong, after which the craft crashed to the ground.

The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m. local time, or 4:50 a.m. in the United Kingdom, according to police.

According to 7News, a witness heard a “huge blast” as debris plummeted to the ground.

“We thought that didn’t sound like a gunshot, and we looked up and saw white bits of plane falling out of the sky,” they told the publication.

“It was already broken up. I didn’t see much of the second plane.”

“The evidence is pointing towards the fact that each aircraft likely had a single male occupant and both males are deceased,” said Brad Inskip, who was assigned with inspecting the case.

“We will be looking into the possibility that there was a collision mid-air, but it’s very early days and we’re really not sure.”

The news comes only days after a commercial airliner crashed in Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake, killing 19 people.

Tanzania’s Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, stated, “We’re starting to pull out the luggage and personal items from the aircraft. A team of doctors and security agencies have started the process of identifying the dead and notifying the families.”

Only 24 persons on board the Precision Air flight were rescued after the plane crashed.

