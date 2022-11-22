Plumber in Scotland found letter in bottle that was 135 years old

A plumber in Edinburgh, Scotland, unearthed a bottle with a 135-year-old message while cutting floorboards.

Peter Allan opened the floor where the whisky bottle had been left.

The note was signed and dated by two men who laid the floor but did not drink the whisky.

Peter Allan unearthed the Victorian time capsule after he opened the floor where the whisky bottle had been left, the outlet reported. The mom broke open the bottle to read the note, and her children were ecstatic.

“I cut around the bottle in a 10×15 room without noticing it. Unbelievable. I cut a hole when relocating a radiator to find pipes and there it was. I showed the woman downstairs what I’d uncovered,” the media quoted Allan.

“The room is 10ft by 15ft and I have cut exactly around the bottle without knowing it was there. I can’t quite believe it. I was moving a radiator and cut a random hole to find pipework and there it was, I don’t know what happened. I took it to the woman downstairs and said ‘Look what I’ve found under your floor,” she told the media.

“They had a few more guesses and then I told them a message in a bottle had been found in our house and they were really excited and thought it was maybe treasure.” she said.

The family needed a hammer to open and read the bottle. Ms Stimpson told BBC they were “crowding around and pointing torches at it and trying to read the note”.

Two male workers signed and dated the note. There, “James Ritchie and John Grieve laid this floor, but they did not drink the whisky. October 6th 1887. Whoever finds this bottle may think our dust is blowing along the road,” report.

Ms Stimpson broke a 135-year-old bottle and put the pieces in a Tupperware tub. A curator at the National Library of Scotland suggested preserving the note in an acid-free pocket.

She replied, “I’ve ordered some pockets and think ultimately we will frame the note with a piece of the bottle such as the neck because it’s such an exciting and lovely thing to have.”