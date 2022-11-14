Princess Diana 90 bed childhood home was the happiest time of life

The late Princess Diana’s childhood home, where she first met King Charles, is now taking bookings for royal admirers who want to spend the night or get married there.

However, only if you can truly afford it.

The Althrop Estate is a Grade I-listed stately mansion on 13,000 acres of land in Northamptonshire.

The large complex, which includes woodlands, farms, and cottages, was purchased in 1508 by Princess Diana’s ancestor Sir John Spencer.

The main house has an incredible amount of bedrooms – between 31 and 90, depending on the arrangement and purpose at the time.

It also boasts a large ballroom, an art museum, and a billiard area where you may unwind.

The mansion has been in the Spencer family for 19 generations, according to Historic Houses experts.

According to them, “John Spencer – who built the house in 1508 – wrote as a stipulation in his Will that Althorp must be used as a place of entertainment.”

“It is therefore entirely in keeping with his wish that Althorp today provides the setting for events that are by turn prestigious, polished and hugely enjoyed.”

“In recent years, Althorp House and Park have been the venue for some of the most high profile, unique and truly unforgettable occasions, including a lunch party for the late President Mandela and a sensational summer ball for President Gorbachev’s and his children’s charity.”

Because the house is only open to the public during the summer, it is currently shuttered.

The Instagram page, on the other hand, provides an incredible glimpse into life inside Princess Diana’s former home.

One room houses a massive portrait of Anna of Austria, Louis XIII’s wife, that was seized – or stolen – from Versailles during the French Revolution.

In 1820, the Second Earl Spencer purchased it.

The tomb of Robert Spencer is actually located at the site, as evidenced by photographs on the social media account.

The Marlborough Room, a formal dining room, can seat up to 42 guests, or enough for a typical family supper.

The site also has an amazingly large library with over 10,000 books.

Princess Diana’s bedroom was renamed King William bedroom and is still open for tourists today.

Princess Diana once said of her time there, “Looking back, it was probably the happiest time of my life.”

When her future husband came to try his hand at pheasant hunting in 1977, she met him there.

The cost of staying there is estimated to be around £500 per night, however, pricing for next summer has not yet been released.

