Bharatpur, Rajasthan: A schoolteacher altered her gender and married one of her students on Sunday. Meera, who taught physical education in Bharatpur, fell in love with Kalpana Fouzdar and had a surgery to change her gender so she could marry her.

“Everything is fair in love,” Meera, who is now Aarav Kuntal, told reporters. “That’s why I changed my gender.”

Meera met Kalpana in PE. Kalpana played kabaddi at the state level and will apparently compete in Dubai in January.

Aarav said that he fell in love with Kalpana when they talked on the school playground, but that he had always wanted to be a boy. “I was born a girl, but I thought I was a boy my whole life. I’ve always wanted surgery to change my gender. In December 2019, I had my first surgery,” he said.

The bride, Kalpana, said that she had loved Aarav for a long time and would have married him even if he hadn’t had surgery.

“I loved him from the start. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went with him for the surgery,” Kalpana said.

Even though their wedding is unusual and still uncommon in India, their parents have agreed to it.