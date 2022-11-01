Real-life vampire rests in coffin, thinks opening Transylvania hotel

A self-proclaimed vampire has spoken out about life in Transylvania and how real vampires differ from the ones seen in movies and television, claiming they walk among us, frequently undetected.

Andreas Bathory earlier reported in a dream that warrior Vlad Tepes visited him and spoke about life on the grounds of Bran Castle in Transylvania. In an interview with The Mirror, he discussed his ‘vampirism,’ including the tranquilly he receives from sleeping in a coffin, and his desire to create a hostel for people like him in Transylvania.

“The modern vampire community is now very focused on the ‘material nature of life’and based upon human instincts like sexual practices, human emotion,” he elaborated.

“But we here in Transylvania for many centuries are searching for more than merely human nature and human desires and lusts.”

He was emphatic in his assertion that he has “nothing against” the practice that others choose to follow, even if they do not share his own emphasis on tradition.

Andreas adheres to a variety of traditions that many of us may be familiar with from mythology or legend. He does not, however, drink blood and discourages others from doing so because it is a “dangerous health risk” and a “dangerous spiritual practice.”

As a result, he claims that blood isn’t genuinely required to keep a vampire alive because it’s just a “metaphor representing the living force of life” borrowed from mythology.

According to Andreas, vampires should not be afraid of sunlight, crosses, garlic, or mirrors. Some people, however, continue to sleep in coffins, including Andreas, who thinks the practice allows him to interact with unseen powers.

He told, “I have a beautiful new coffin and I am thinking to open soon a small hotel for vampires here in Transylvania. The experience for other people can be incredible and at the same time, it can be a therapy for those who are afraid of death.

“Because of my mobile work, I sleep in my coffin when I want some peace and quiet or to meditate and recharge for a few days. During the years I made a vast researching (sic) of the existence behind the veil and this sleeping in a coffin practice, staying days after days in cemeteries, helped me connect with many unseen forces.”

Andreas went on to explain how ” there are many hierarchies of varying levels of evolution”.

“Vampirism involves many stages or levels. There are that kind who are very close to the human nature. They try to adapt a specific style and try to escape from reality by playing a role, or some of them are living within a fantasy,” He stated.

“Others are born with the capacity to take the energy from other people and many of them are doing it unconsciously.”

“Another category are those who are living by practicing a vampirism as a spiritual path, but in the same time, they are involved in a combination of human traits, who are vampires ‘sometimes’ and humans at other times. They float between the two natures of being.”

“Then there are those with very real gifts and powers of a higher vibration. These are the category of vampires who eventually recede from the public and from the vast human population and they usually do this because their level of understanding and vibration it is very different from the rest of the world.”

“On top of this, we have in Transylvania another category called Moroi and Strigoi, otherwise called the ‘living dead’. This phenomenon happens when the undead entities from the unseen world inhabit people who have died recently to use their bodies to come back into the material world to feed, but not with food. They feed with the life-force of the human beings. The life force that appears in the myths of the vampires as blood.”

“But, they do not come for blood and it is not about blood. It is about their lives, their life force, it is about their human energy that they desire and that they need to survive.”

He said, ” Even in our modern days, in many parts of Romania, people complain about things happening and they usually call a priest to ask for help. The priest and the elders of the villages will take a white horse to the grave of the recently deceased supposed Strigoi and they lead the horse to the edge of the grave. There the horse, after a series of prayers, is brought to the edge of the grave, where if the horse crosses over the grave without reaction, it is thought that the grave is not one of the undead and it is left alone.

“If however the horse rears back and refuses to cross the grave, then it is believed to be the place of the undead, or the Strigoi. Or, if you will, a Vampire.”

And he adds that there are many more vampires like himself that exist in civilization but goes unnoticed.

“Humans playing vampires and Vampires playing humans is a true state of affairs in our world and many real vampires, when they move in and throughout society, they will never be seen. This is their strength,” He continues.

