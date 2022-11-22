Salt Bae post gold-coated steak amid restaurant bill controversy

Salt Bae, or Nusret Gokce, is the owner of Et.

After his video of sprinkling salt on steaks went viral, he rocketed to prominence and became an internet phenomenon.

He recently uploaded a tweet depicting an extravagant bill paid by clients for about 1.3 crores.

“Federal Bank – 24 carat gold,” he penned with an image. Examine the post and the snapshot of the video clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

The image of the law provoked numerous individuals to express their discontent. Similar to this Instagram user who said, “160000€ that’s ridiculous,” Someone else added, “That’s actually disgusting,” Thirdly, “How to waste your money, ” was posted.

