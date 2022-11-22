Advertisement
  • Salt Bae post gold-coated steak amid restaurant bill controversy
  • Salt Bae, or Nusret Gokce, is the owner of Et.
  • After his video of sprinkling salt on steaks went viral, he rocketed to prominence and became an internet phenomenon.
  • He recently uploaded a tweet depicting an extravagant bill paid by clients for about 1.3 crores.
The Instagram feed of celebrity influencer cafe Salt Bae is filled with countless photos of his cuisine and celebrity guests. However, he recently uploaded a tweet depicting an extravagant bill paid by clients for about 1.3 crores. The share was criticised by internet users. After sharing a video of a gold-coated steak on Instagram, the chef is once again making headlines.

“Federal Bank – 24 carat gold,”  he penned with an image. Examine the post and the snapshot of the video clip.

 

The image of the law provoked numerous individuals to express their discontent. Similar to this Instagram user who said, “160000€ that’s ridiculous,”  Someone else added, “That’s actually disgusting,”  Thirdly, “How to waste your money, ” was posted.

Salt Bae, or Nusret Gokce, is the owner of Et. After his video of sprinkling salt on steaks in an unorthodox manner went viral, he rocketed to prominence and became an internet phenomenon.

