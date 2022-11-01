Scooty-riding woman hits a parked truck in this hilarious video

We frequently come across amusing videos while scrolling through various social media networks. And one such video of a girl colliding with a truck by mistake has gone popular on the internet. Unlike other frightening road accident films, this one will undoubtedly make you laugh out loud.

“Papa ki Pari,” said the description of the video, which was published a few days ago on Twitter.

Advertisement

However, when she attempts to manoeuvre around the large cargo vehicle, she loses her balance and collides with it, startling the truck driver. The now-viral clip is undoubtedly comical from the perspective of an ordinary man, as it appears that the woman purposefully slammed the vehicle.

Twitterati soon flooded the comments of the video with some rib-tickling reactions. While one user wrote, “Bhai target kya tha? truck? tyre? Ya wo conductor? Scooty ne u-turn le kar mara.” Another made a sarcastic remark and commented, “Saari galti truck wale ki hai baas.” “Kaise kaise log hai yanha par,” joked a third individual.

Advertisement

The video has received over 45.8k views and over 1,000 likes on Twitter since it was posted. Although this video is rather amusing, it is always prudent to drive safely and avoid rash driving or overtaking a car at all costs. Previously, a heartbreaking video of a horrible accident in which a female rider was crushed to death by a tow truck had devastated the internet.

Advertisement

Also Read Dog takes bed from beneath cat as if to say “You deserve no rest” Videos depicting the tumultuous connection between cats and dogs are always amusing...