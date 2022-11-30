Similar-looking men baffle the internet: Glitch in the matrix

Have you ever felt as though you were looking in a mirror when looking at someone? Or perhaps you get a feeling that something has happened previously when you are doing something. You might be shocked at how common these occurrences are. The flaw in the matrix stories is first-person explanations of insignificant but confusing events.

One such fault in the matrix occurrence was recently captured on camera. Instagram user @_pozhi posted a photo of a man wearing grey clothes and eating ice cream. The camera then pans forward to reveal a second individual who appears to be close to the first. The second person is also in the same position and is eating ice cream. In addition, the shot depicts a third individual in the same fashion.

Take a look at the video

This video was circulated a few weeks ago. It has received over one lakh likes and many comments since it was shared. Many users agreed that it was undoubtedly a bug in the matrix.

“Looks like a scene from a mystery+comedy movie,” one commenter said. “This is a glitch in the matrix for real,” a second person added. “Looks like something is wrong somewhere,” observed a third.

