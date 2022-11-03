Advertisement
  Snake's defence will fascinate and terrify you
Snake's defence will fascinate and terrify you

Snake's defence will fascinate and terrify you

Snake’s defence will fascinate and terrify you

Snake’s defense will fascinate and terrify you

  • A hognose snake’s defensive display will amaze you.
  • These predatory reptiles have human-like senses to survive diverse environments.
  • Hognose snakes are not dangerous to humans, which is why they are usually called “non-venomous” and prefer to be left alone.
Snakes are the most dreaded predators. However, their remarkable skills make them fascinating creatures. Snakes live in approximately 3,000 species of habitats worldwide.

These predatory reptiles have human-like senses to survive diverse environments. Snakes can hide, hunt, and eat well. One video of a hognose snake’s defensive display will amaze you.

In a video posted to the Reddit thread r/Damnthatsintesting, a man holds a hognose snake in the palm of his hand while the snake moves its body in a circle. The way the snake moves is very interesting to watch.

The snake also fills its body with air and flattens its head to confuse a predator. After a while, the snake starts to feel scared. It opens its mouth wide, lets out a long hiss, and moves away.

Most types of hognose snakes are not dangerous to humans, which is why they are usually called “non-venomous.”

One person who saw the video said, “We have a few of these around. They prefer to be left alone and play dead when you approach. Picking one up is a good way to get bitten since you took away it’s primary defence mechanism. If you see a snake just leave it alone. It’s doing what it’s supposed to be doing.”

One person wrote, “They are so cute. He was signaling there that he was riled up. harmless unless you’re a cricket-sized critter. Found one slithering down the hallway once. Easy to pick up if you don’t upset them, like that one was.”

