Spanish athlete breaks World Record by slapping watermelons

Roberto Rodriguez smashed 39 melons in one minute using only his open palm.

The Spaniard specialises in melon-slapping and set a new Guinness World Record.

Rodriguez broke the record during a television programme Lo Show Dei Record, filmed in Italy.

Advertisement

A Spanish athlete who specialises in melon-slapping set a new Guinness World Record when he smashed 39 watermelons in one minute using only his open palm.

Roberto Rodriguez is credited by Guinness World Records with breaking the record for the most watermelons smashed with an open hand in one minute during the production of the television programme Lo Show Dei Record, which was filmed in Italy.

During the special, Rodriguez used his open hand to crush watermelons that were being held by a number of different volunteers.

The final tally was 39 watermelons, which was sufficient for Rodriguez to win the competition and claim the title.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read Mexican city breaks world record with 74-foot Catrina statue Catrina was a skeleton figure frequently used as a symbol of the...