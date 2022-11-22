Starfish crawling over glass is bizarre but beautiful

Our globe never fails to astound us. It is full of fascinating items that have already been examined as well as some that have yet to be discovered. A video of one such magnificent natural phenomenon is currently going popular on the internet.

The video, posted on Twitter by Fascinating, showed a starfish creeping on a glass. The marine organism in the video has a variety of small legs that allow it to travel smoothly across the surface. These tiny legs move in unison, resembling small dots beneath the animal.

“A close look at how starfish walk,” the post’s caption read.

Watch the video

A close look at how starfish walk.pic.twitter.com/C3HJWGJjmv — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 21, 2022

Starfish are marine invertebrates similar to sea urchins and sand dollars. Although starfish are among the most common marine animals, little is known about their mobility. As a result, when a video of a starfish walking leaked on social media, internet users was taken aback.

The video was uploaded on Twitter on Monday and has already received 8.6 million views and over 158,000 likes. While some internet users hailed the video stunning, others described it as “bizarre but beautiful” in the comments section.

“That’s amazing, yet somewhat terrifying. I want to incorporate this in character design somehow” one user wrote “I absolutely hate this but can’t stop looking at it … it’s so weird looking,” another commented.

