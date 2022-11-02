Street Performers Sing “Mann Bharrya” at Delhi’s Connaught Place

Needless to say, Indians are exceptionally gifted in every field. Many Indians excel at singing and dancing despite having no official training, as seen by various videos that have gone viral on the internet. A video of a stunning impromptu performance by two men just appeared on Instagram, providing the world with musical pleasure.

The video, shot in Delhi’s Connaught Place, shows a street musician seated on the ground, skillfully performing the popular song Mann Bharrya on his guitar. A bystander who appears impressed joins him for an impromptu jam session. As the man standing begins to croon the song’s words, he invites the guitarist to join in. Soon, the beautiful song that develops into a duet draws the attention of bystanders and passersby, who drop some money in the boy’s guitar box.

Ranveer Thakur, a user on Instagram, posted the video. According to the video’s caption, one of the musicians was named as Shivam, and the man who joined them was Luv Singh. According to their Instagram biographies, both of them are painters.

Watch the Video here:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ranveer Thakur (@ranveersinghonpoint)

After being shared online, the video has received over 17 million views and 2.4 million likes. The heartfelt performance captivated social media fans, who flooded the comments section with praise and heart emojis. “Pure soul with talent,” one person said. “Every broken soul felt that,” a second remarked. “When sing with all your heart and people listen you with all their heart, beautiful moment created”

Also Read Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry; viral love tale video Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentn of Puerto Rico met in...