Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Super neat writing of doctor on prescription goes viral
Super neat writing of doctor on prescription goes viral

Super neat writing of doctor on prescription goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Super neat writing of doctor on prescription goes viral

Super neat writing of doctor on prescription goes viral

Advertisement
  • Super neat writing of doctor on prescription goes viral.
  • Only pharmacists can read the handwriting of doctors.
  • The prescription was quite simple to read.
Advertisement

Super neat writing of doctor on prescription goes viral. Only pharmacists can read the handwriting of doctors, which is notoriously difficult to read.

Online, there have been a number of memes mocking prescriptions from doctors. However, a picture of a particularly well-kept prescription has recently become more popular on social media. Any patient can read it because a doctor wrote it. The image gained notoriety after it was posted to Facebook.

The prescription was quite simple to read because the doctor wrote it in block letters. Copybook exercises aided me, and I made an effort to keep up the writing style even after I finished my studies.

Doctor’s statement “My medications are written in block letters. Because they can be busy, the other doctors write in legible handwriting. Even when I’m busy, I make an effort to write prescriptions legibly. Patients frequently value this.”

Also Read

Baby celebrates first birthday after doctors said he only had a day
Baby celebrates first birthday after doctors said he only had a day

Marie Clare Tully's son Hector was born prematurely at 23 weeks. He...

Advertisement

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kili Paul and Neema recreate Ayesha's viral dance on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'
Kili Paul and Neema recreate Ayesha's viral dance on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja'
Madhuri Dixit recreates viral dance of Ayesha on 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja'
Madhuri Dixit recreates viral dance of Ayesha on 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja'
Study explains why lightning has a zigzag pattern
Study explains why lightning has a zigzag pattern
Nuclear explosion, lab babies, solar tsunami: Vanga predict 2023
Nuclear explosion, lab babies, solar tsunami: Vanga predict 2023
Netizens love a couple's financial market-themed wedding invitation
Netizens love a couple's financial market-themed wedding invitation
8ft Chewbacca sighted near I'm A Celeb camp
8ft Chewbacca sighted near I'm A Celeb camp
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story