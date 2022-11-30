Super neat writing of doctor on prescription goes viral.

Super neat writing of doctor on prescription goes viral. Only pharmacists can read the handwriting of doctors, which is notoriously difficult to read.

Online, there have been a number of memes mocking prescriptions from doctors. However, a picture of a particularly well-kept prescription has recently become more popular on social media. Any patient can read it because a doctor wrote it. The image gained notoriety after it was posted to Facebook.

The prescription was quite simple to read because the doctor wrote it in block letters. Copybook exercises aided me, and I made an effort to keep up the writing style even after I finished my studies.

Doctor’s statement “My medications are written in block letters. Because they can be busy, the other doctors write in legible handwriting. Even when I’m busy, I make an effort to write prescriptions legibly. Patients frequently value this.”

