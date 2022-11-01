Teenage playing of the piano thrills netizens. Bohemian cover

Around 37 years ago, a British rock band released a six-minute pop single into the world, and it topped the UK Singles Charts for several weeks, not once, but twice. What about the song? It combines cappella, ballad, opera, hard rock, and a coda. Still unsure about the track? It is, after all, Bohemian Rhapsody. Even after so many decades, the song continues to spread its enchantment. So, when a video of a small youngster singing Bohemian Rhapsody was shared online, it automatically went viral and won everyone’s heart.

“Young boy performs a cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on the piano. What talent!” stated the caption of the video shared on Good News Correspondent’s Twitter feed. It shows the child playing Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano, and his sweet voice has melted many hearts online. We won’t say anything else, but we highly encourage watching the movie to brighten your spirits.

Watch the video:

Young boy performs cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on the piano. Advertisement What talent! 🎹🎵🎶💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/oE3nFdMDBH — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 31, 2022

The message was shared on Twitter a day ago, and it has received about 40,000 views, as well as multiple likes and retweets. Many people have responded in the comments section to the share.

“Wow. Stoped me scrolling and had me listen to it all. Beautiful” posted an individual. “Almost a 40 year old song being sung by a young boy, what a “classic” and well done!” wrote another. “Wow! How beautiful! What a talent, what a voice and then the killing smile,” commented a third. “Just amazing!” shared a fourth.

