Tesla model 3 floats in ocean, owner unaware

Authorities were perplexed after a Tesla automobile was discovered floating in the ocean and no one came forward to admit what occurred.

The £50,000 Model 3 electric vehicle was discovered half-submerged off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

The white automobile was photographed bobbing in the surf before being located and recovered by the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

Cops stated that the vehicle had not been reported stolen, and firefighters who investigated inside the vehicle and the surrounding area found no one linked with Tesla.

The mystery was finally solved after cops had to call the registered owner and inform them that it was their responsibility to resolve the situation.

But it’s still unclear why the unnamed driver opted to drive down into the seashore, which is against the law, and why they didn’t come forward as officials scrambled for an explanation.

The owner “drove it on the beach, got stuck, left it there and the tide came in,” according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

He verified that once the police and fire departments investigated what happened, they “advised the owner, you need to get your car out of the ocean.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the strange episode, and there was no leakage of car parts that could have polluted the ocean and nearby beach, according to cops.

Carpinteria-Summerland and Montecito Fire Departments, as well as State Beach lifeguards, assisted in getting the car out of the ocean and handed it over to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

