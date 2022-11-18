Texas teacher fired for calling white race ‘superior’

A middle school teacher in Pflugerville, Texas, was fired after a video of him making racist remarks to pupils went viral on social media.

Pflugerville Independent School District (PfISD) Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian issued a statement Monday, saying, “Last Friday, Nov. 11, Pflugerville ISD authorities were made aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students during an advisory class.”

“As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, the teacher in question is no longer employed by Pflugerville ISD and we are actively looking for a replacement,” the statement continued.

In social media footage, the White teacher can be heard telling multi-racial kids that his race is superior. “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” he said, as students can be heard reacting.”

The teacher is depicted responding, “Let me finish.” “I think everybody thinks that. They’re just not honest about it.”

“You said you are a racist, right?” a second student inquired.

“I did, yeah, I’m trying to be honest,” the teacher admitted.

Superintendent Killian apologised in the school statement for any “undue stress or concern” caused by the unnamed teacher’s statements, as well as to the parents of the students who were filmed on camera without their knowledge.

“We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School,” Killian stated.

“The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools.”

