The grisly murders of ‘Gainesville Ripper’ inspired Scream films

The killer in the movie Scream is based on a real-life serial killer.

The Gainesville Ripper killed five students at the University of Florida in 1990.

The killer was convicted by DNA evidence and executed in 2006 after being sentenced to death by lethal injection. Advertisement

Fans of the scary movie Scream were horrified when they found out that it was based on a real-life serial killer. Most horror fans know that the creepy killer in the movie scares Sidney Prescott and her college friends by wearing a scary mask, but some have only just learned that the killer in the movie is similar to the evil Gainesville Ripper.

The 1996 movie is based on the sad deaths of Sonja Larson, Christine Powell, Christa Hoyt, Tracy Paules, and Manny Toboada, who were all students at the University of Florida.

Danny Rolling, who was called the Gainesville Ripper because he was so cruel, did all of these horrible things in just four days. On August 24, 1990, he followed Larson and Powell home and broke into their house to kill them.

The evil killer left Powell sleeping on a couch downstairs before going upstairs to tape Larson’s mouth shut and stop her from screaming while he stabbed her with a military combat knife.

Advertisement

The next day, he broke into 18-year-old Christa Hoyt’s apartment and waited for her to come home. When she did, he used duct tape to cover her mouth and tie her arms behind her back. Then, he cut her clothes off and raped her.

Later, the monster cut off her head and put it on a shelf so it was facing the body. On August 27, it killed Taboada and Paules.

Thankfully, Rolling was convicted by DNA evidence and executed in 2006.

After reading a news report on the Gainesville Ripper and seeing his living room window open, Scream writer Kevin Williamson got the idea to loosely build a horror film on the incidents.

He made the horror film Scream after seeing how easy it would be for someone to enter and injure him.

Also Read Real-life vampire rests in coffin, thinks opening Transylvania hotel A self-proclaimed vampire has spoken out about life in Transylvania and how...