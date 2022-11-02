This optical illusion demonstrates that we perceive colours wrong

A coloured optical illusion demonstrates how our brain may modify the way it perceives the colours of objects. Akiyoshi Kitaoka, a Japanese psychologist and artist, designed this illusion to demonstrate how moving objects deceive our minds into guessing the colour of an object rather than detecting its genuine hue.

Kitaoka tweeted the video with the caption:

A moving square appears to change in color, though the color is constant. pic.twitter.com/phzLNgfIZy — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) August 14, 2018

When you look at the video, you might think the square changes colour from grey to pink. The movement of the square and the overall colour, on the other hand, deceive our brains into thinking that this is genuinely happening. In actuality, the hue does not change.

One of those who attempted to explain the illusion stated: “You might look at this illusion and feel like your brain is messed up. That’s what I thought when I first saw it. It’s not. It just goes to show how colour perspective isn’t absolute.” The illusion works because our brain estimates the colour of the moving object based on the colours around it. Without our knowledge, our brain filters things like light colour. He then estimates the colour based on the results of this filtering, and thus the trick is over.

