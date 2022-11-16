This Rs 1.6 crore residence features a bathroom in a bedroom

Every house design reflects the characteristics and needs of the people who live in it. So, what would have prompted someone to set up a shower in the middle of a bedroom? That’s a fantastic question to think about!

Rebecca Glover discovered a three-bedroom property in Birmingham, UK, for Rs 1.68 crore (£175,000) on the website Rightmove. Gordon Jones estate agents were selling it.

The house appeared “normal” on the outside, with a large living with bay windows, a gigantic master bedroom, a beamed-ceiling kitchen, a bathroom with a rainfall shower, and a backyard with a verandah. However, one of the bedrooms in the house was unusual. To say the least, it was noticeable.

On one side, it contained a single bed, a bedside table, and a desk, while on the other, it had a colourful storage unit. A shower cubicle divided the two sides.

The box shower with clear screens was in the centre of the room. “Double glazed window to rear aspect. Central heating radiator. Shower cubicle with electric shower,” according to media sources.

Glover was taken aback by the unusual feature and wondered, “Why have an en-suite when you can have a shower in the middle of your bedroom?”

