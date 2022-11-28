Tiger nears safari vehicle. IFS officer criticises tourists

Advertisement
A video of a tiger approaching perilously near to a safari vehicle has sparked debate about tourists’ irresponsible behaviour. The footage, which was shared by IFS officer Surender Mehra, shows the large cat lunging at the car before returning to the woods.

“Sometimes, our ‘too much’ eagerness for ‘Tiger sighting’ is nothing but intrusion in their life,” Mehra remarked, before posting the video. He also included a few hashtags, such as #ResponsibleTourism and #RespectWildlife.

The video begins with a truck standing on the edge of a jungle. A few individuals can be heard requesting the driver to get closer to a tiger that is standing nearby. At that precise moment, the large cat approaches the truck and rushes at it. The tourists immediately start shouting, and the animal eventually goes back into the woods.

Take a look at the video

The video was published a day ago. The video has had over 17,000 views since it was posted, and the figure is still growing. People have also left varied remarks in response to the share.

“Worst is the constant jabbering by tourists – they just won’t keep quiet!!!” wrote one Twitter user. “True,” said another, echoing Mehra. “Said rightly. Tourism should be regulated and the visitors should be told strictly to “be respectful towards animals/Tigers’,” according to a third. “It’s important to install certain behavioural guidelines even for tourists,” said a fourth. “There should be dos & don’ts for the tourists. Making noises so close to the tiger is like asking for trouble,” wrote a fifth.

