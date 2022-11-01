TikTok chefs set a world record with a 1,360 kilograms sushi roll

Last month, social media stars Nick DiGiovanni of the United States and Lynn Davis of Japan achieved a global record for the ‘biggest sushi roll (width)’ by producing a single roll of sushi weighing 1,360 kilogrammes. The huge roll was 2.16 m (7 ft 1 in) in diameter and could hold 45,000 normal sushi rolls.

The dish used 907 kg of sushi rice, 226 kg of cucumber, 226 kg of sushi-grade salmon, hundreds of sheets of nori (seaweed sheets), and sesame seeds. Following the completion of the Guinness World Record, the sushi roll was donated to homeless shelters.

To build the giant sushi roll, the chefs enlisted the help of a Northeastern University engineering student to design an inside mould that would aid in shaping and holding the sushi ingredients.

What made this record unique was that DiGiovanni broke another record while preparing the sushi roll for the ‘fastest time to fillet a 10 Ib fish.’ He broke Gordon Ramsay’s previous record of 4.7 seconds by filleting a 4.5 kg (10 lb) fish in just one minute.

On October 29, a video of DiGiovanni and Davis making the gigantic sushi roll with the help of their team was posted on DiGiovanni’s YouTube account, where it received over 1.5 million views.

A YouTube user commented on this video, saying, “I was slightly concerned about food waste, but damn that last part about donating to homeless shelters was just class” “These are the only food videos worth sharing on my other social media pages. Great job Nick, and I always love Lynjas energy.”

DiGiovanni and Davis have previously set food-related world records, including the largest cake pop and chicken nugget.

