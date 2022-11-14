TikTok Dyson Airwrap Hairspray Hack? Stop It!

There are numerous beauty techniques on the internet for achieving beautiful curls for a hairdo. One of these is the Dyson Airwrap method, which includes using hairspray while using the cosmetic appliance to achieve ultra-defined curling waves. Although the beauty tip offers immediate benefits, Milk + Bush’s hair specialist, Nicole Petty, has stated that the approach can be harmful to one’s hair. According to the report, Petty believes the approach is completely foolish for hair health.

While the hair specialist believes that some TikTok hacks are more beneficial than others, there are several reasons why a few of them could be problematic. “TikTok is home to over 10 billion hair hacks, with some more helpful than others,” she claimed, according to the media report. Petty added that, while the viral Dyson Airwap looks to be successful, it has a slew of severe side effects. “One hack that has gone viral recently is the Dyson Airwrap hack, which sees users applying hairspray to their hair while it’s still on the device to achieve picture-perfect curls. While this might be effective, there are a number of reasons why this could be dangerous,” she added.

According to her, the Airwrap instructions clearly state that users should avoid using any cleaning agents, lubricants, or air fresheners on any element of the equipment before or while using it on hair. This might cause clogging of the device’s air vents, reducing the vacuum’s suction power.

While potentially damaging the appliance is only a minor side effect to keep in mind, what the trick does to one’s hair health is much more damaging. Petty claims using hairspray before applying heat to one’s hair is never a good idea. She said, “But it’s not just the device itself that you should be concerned about when it comes to this hack. Using hairspray before applying heat to your hair is never a good idea.” The hair expert claims that hairspray contains alcohol and on top of it, applying heat will only cause one’s hair to dry quicker and lackluster, not just temporarily, she warned.

Petty instead encouraged consumers to apply a heat protectant spray on their hair before utilising heat equipment to maintain good hair health and avoid damage to the hair cuticle.

Advertisement

Also Read Pilibhit man break 3.8 crore road with bare fist to expose corruption An under-construction road in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh collapsed on...