Toddler Fast Recreates the Norway Dance Crew Video

Quick Style, an all-male dance group from Norway, went famous on the internet after performing hit Bollywood songs like ‘Sadi Galli’ from the film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Kala Chashma’ from ‘Baar Baar Dekho.’ These videos, which appear to have been recorded at a wedding, were released by the group. A video of a youngster replicating their dance movements has gone viral on the internet.

Asma Khawar Khawaja, an internet user, published the video on Instagram. The video’s caption adds, “I present to you QuickAdam. Quick Style’s biggest fan comes in a tiny 2 y/o body He plays quickstyles videos on repeat and knows each step by heart. A shout-out from the OG @thequickstyle would make his absolute day please tag them so they can see my nephew Adam killing it.”

In the video, a two-year-old child can be seen dancing in front of a television, imitating the moves of an all-male dance group. What’s more intriguing is that the toddler understands all of the stages as seen in the background video.

After being shared online two weeks ago, the video has received around 9.1 lakh views and 87,000 likes. The internet is in awe of how adorable the boy in the video is dancing.

The reel drew a lot of attention from users. According to one user, “He’s going to be a good dancer.. Actually he is.”

Another person stated, “hahahah Amazing! The kid has religiously followed all the steps. Loved it.”

Another person said, “Awwwwwwww how cute is he.”

“Hahahahaha this is really award winning performance cuteness overloaded MashaAllah MashaAllah,” one user said.

