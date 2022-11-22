Town in Italy pays people 25 million euros to move there

The monetary incentive is meant to attract new residents to a town with a declining birthrate.

Presicce, in Puglia, Italy, will give 30,000 euros (25.1 lakh) to anyone who buys unoccupied homes and move in.

Officials hope to start taking applications in the coming weeks.

Small Italian communities are crafting attractive strategies to attract new residents. Presicce, in Puglia, Italy, provides a similar offer to attract tourists. Media reports that officials will give 30,000 euros ( 25.1 lakh) to anyone who buys unoccupied homes and move in.

Alfredo Palese, a Presicce councillor, said, “There are many empty homes in the historical centre built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents.”

Mr Palese said it’s heartbreaking to see “old districts full of history, wonderful architecture and art” gone.

Despite the fact that the deal’s terms are still being worked out, the councillor said the authorities hope to start taking applications in the coming weeks. Interested parties can get more information on the town hall website.

“We will be offering up to 30,000 euros to people willing to move here and buy one of these abandoned dwellings,” he said. “The total funding will be split in two: it will go partly into buying an old home and partly into restyling it, if needed.”

Mr Palese says a 2019 merger with a neighbouring municipality to form Presicce-Acquarica has provided them with extra money to finish the project.

“After the merger, as per Italian law, our wider territory will be blessed with more public funds, roughly 1,000,000 euros per year for several years forward, which we intend to invest to revitalise the old district,” he told the local media.

