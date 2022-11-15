Twitter user orders 20 burgers a week for an amusing reason

Every week, a Twitter user said, they order 20 burgers. Many internet users were amused by the person’s explanation.

Our lives have surely been easier now that we can buy meals online. You may order any of your favourite dishes and have them delivered in no time with the touch of a mouse. While the majority of us rely on food delivery, we only order one or two items every few days. Have you ever considered ordering bulk meals in one go for 20 days? Isn’t that a bit much? Recently, a Twitter user explained why he consistently purchases 20 hamburgers while completing an online order. The curious tweet has since gone viral on the internet. @AraDG11 shared this post on Twitter.

The image in the tweet was of a burger wrapped in paper and placed inside a microwave. “When I get doordash, I order 20 cheeseburgers at a time and heat them up throughout the week so that I don’t have to pay the delivery fee multiple times,” they wrote in the tweet.

Take a look at the tweet:

Advertisement when i get doordash i order 20 cheeseburgers at a time and heat them up throughout the week so that i dont have to pay the delivery fee multiple times pic.twitter.com/dd3Pb19gYx — Ara (Genuine Chiller) (@AraDG11) May 12, 2022

This tweet has received 80,000 likes and numerous comments since it was shared. “Damn, 20?! Hahaha, that’s smart. There’s something about nuked cheeseburgers that make life worth living lol,” one user commented. “I hope you understand how food poisoning works.” “When I was a kid, McDonald’s would do 25-cent hamburgers one day a week. We used to get a bunch and eat them over a few days. Really terrible in a microwave, but w/e. Thank you for letting me re-live my youth,” another added.

