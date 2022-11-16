UK woman calls shoes a “prison” for feet

We frequently come across news reports about people who believe in the most bizarre things. Their ideals set them apart from the crowd, and they put those convictions into action in their daily lives, resulting in a lifestyle that is difficult to imagine, let alone follow. In one strange case, a woman from the United Kingdom refuses to wear footwear, referring to it as a “prison” for her feet.

El Robertson, the woman, does not wear any shoes and walks around barefoot. She believes that by doing so, she is preventing her feet from becoming trapped in her shoes. However, Robertson occasionally suffers embarrassment as a result of this decision. So much so that a grocery in her neighbourhood has barred her from entering without shoes.

The 25-year-old Bristol resident has even hiked Snowdon barefoot, according to the media report. She maintains that being barefoot is “liberating” and that it even improves the condition of her feet. Robertson has lived without shoes since she was a youngster.

“Going barefoot was an awakening of how I should be and how well it works for me. I feel like it is quite misunderstood as people always tell me how it’s dangerous and irresponsible. Although I feel more secure and confident without shoes on, I’m also able to get proper feedback from the ground,” In a statement, she shared.

She claims that her feet are much more “grippy” than shoes on rocky terrain. Robertson owns a few pairs of shoes, but they are just for special occasions when she needs to look beautiful. In her daily life, however, she generally wears barefoot shoes (minimalist shoes that often fit each toe) or goes barefoot.

She drives without shoes and even goes on treks in the countryside without wearing shoes. She refers to shoes as “foot prisons” and has pledged never to buy another pair.

