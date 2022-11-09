UP boys leave application makes netizens giggle

As children, we would have written leave letters to our schools. However, not many of us would have had the courage to write our actual feelings. One student from a UP school composed an amazing leaving letter. His letter was notable because he wrote his truth without reservation.

Arpit Verma, an IAS officer, shared the boy’s leave letter on Twitter. Kalua, a youngster from Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh, was recognised. He composed the letter in Bundeli. He indicated in the letter that he would like to take a few days off because he was ill. He ended his note with an honest, but amusing, statement.

“Dear sir, I have been feeling feverish for the last two days. On top of that, I have a runny nose. I request you to grant me two four days of leave. Even if I don’t come to school, it won’t be closed, your sincerely Kalua,” he wrote.

The youngster’s letter went viral on social media. The child’s candour astounded everyone. They expressed their affection and admiration for the boy through likes and comments. “Reasons why I won’t leave this app,” one reviewer said, while another added, “I’ll also give a similar leave application in my college.”

Nice application for all students,” said the third user.

The post went viral and received over 9K likes on the microblogging site, as well as over 1K retweets.

Bachhe ne bundelkhandi dialect ka use Kiya hai…formality Kam hai…natural and candid expression !! 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 — Dr. Shraddha Gupta (@Shraddh56141048) April 29, 2022

ग्रामीण बच्चों की मानसिकता और सच्चाई के साथ बखान — Rajesh Kumar Pandey (@RajeshK89734091) April 29, 2022

