Viral: 56-year-old woman works out in sari and stuns internet

Advertisement You can always learn something new, and you may have heard this phrase many times. Well, this woman also showed that it was true. A video that has gone viral online shows a woman from Chennai working out at the gym while wearing a saree. Not only that.

The clip showed the woman working out with her daughter-in-law and telling an inspiring story about how she got fit despite problems.

The now-famous video was shared on Instagram by a page called Humans of Madras. The clip told the story of a woman who was 56 years old.

She used to have pain in her legs and knees, so her son looked for ways to help her.

He told her she should work out every day. Well, she joined her son’s gym, Madras Barbells, when she was 52 and started doing powerlifts, squats, and other exercises with her daughter-in-law. Also, she never works out in anything but a saree.

“She’s 56. So what? She wears a saree and casually does powerlifting & pushups! Age is just a number – rightly proves one of the powerful, (young by heart), inspiring mothers-in-law.

Her dedicated & supportive daughter-in-law works out with her regularly too. Isn’t this called growing with each other?” reads the post’s caption.

Check out the video here:

The online video has over a million views. Netizens praised the woman in the comments.

“This is the best inspiration anyone can have and not just inspiring but also breaking every stereotype that is set for women and more specifically about how to never judge a book by its cover,” a user wrote.

