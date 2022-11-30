Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Viral Video: Duckling Playing Peek-A-Boo With Woman
Viral Video: Duckling Playing Peek-A-Boo With Woman

Viral Video: Duckling Playing Peek-A-Boo With Woman

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Duckling Playing Peek-A-Boo With Woman

Viral Video: Duckling Playing Peek-A-Boo With Woman

Advertisement
  • Twitter user Alex M. Kintner uploaded a video of a small yellow bird interacting with its owner.
  • Since the video was uploaded on November 21, it has received over one hundred thousand likes and two million views.
  • The clip has been retweeted 25,000 times.
Advertisement

Animal videos are among the most captivating and intriguing on social media. And now, a video of a duckling playing with a woman is stealing the hearts of social media users everywhere.

Twitter user Alex M. Kintner uploaded a video of a small yellow bird interacting with its owner. The bird can be seen at the beginning of the video hiding behind a soda can. As the video proceeds, the bird hides behind the can and yells “peekaboo” in the funniest manner. Since the video was uploaded on November 21, it has received over one hundred thousand likes and two million views. Additionally, it has been retweeted 25,000 times. The clip is too adorable to ignore.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

“This may be the best thing I have watched on the internet. Ever,” stated one user. “I am CRYING here. Sound on,” remark made by another individual A third party stated, “Try not to laugh or smile. What a character!” “Nothing will make you grin if this doesn’t,” commented another user on the social media platform. “If this doesn’t make you smile nothing will,” remark made by another individual

Five chicks and a juvenile monkey were observed enjoying themselves a few weeks ago. All the juvenile animals were seen sitting on the grass and nibbling twigs at the beginning of the film. Eventually, they all fall asleep. The video then captures a very sweet moment of two chicks napping on the monkey. Eventually, they all appear to be running in tandem.

Also Read

Adorable video of a cat playing peek-a-boo with a sleeping dog
Adorable video of a cat playing peek-a-boo with a sleeping dog

Watching animal videos is a great way to de-stress. Puppies playing, kittens...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
8ft Chewbacca sighted near I'm A Celeb camp
8ft Chewbacca sighted near I'm A Celeb camp
Shark swallows camera giving us a unique look inside its mouth
Shark swallows camera giving us a unique look inside its mouth
'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' viral girl shows amazing dance steps
'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' viral girl shows amazing dance steps
Passenger dies in bizarre accident when a rod pierces his neck
Passenger dies in bizarre accident when a rod pierces his neck
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Watch Video: Russian girls dance to Saami Saami 
Watch Video: Russian girls dance to Saami Saami 
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story