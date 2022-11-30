Viral Video: Duckling Playing Peek-A-Boo With Woman

Twitter user Alex M. Kintner uploaded a video of a small yellow bird interacting with its owner.

Animal videos are among the most captivating and intriguing on social media. And now, a video of a duckling playing with a woman is stealing the hearts of social media users everywhere.

Twitter user Alex M. Kintner uploaded a video of a small yellow bird interacting with its owner. The bird can be seen at the beginning of the video hiding behind a soda can. As the video proceeds, the bird hides behind the can and yells “peekaboo” in the funniest manner. Since the video was uploaded on November 21, it has received over one hundred thousand likes and two million views. Additionally, it has been retweeted 25,000 times. The clip is too adorable to ignore.

Take a look at the video below:

I've watched this on an endless loop for 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/M9PXZayZXj — Alex M. Kintner (@AlexKintner3) November 28, 2022

“This may be the best thing I have watched on the internet. Ever,” stated one user. “I am CRYING here. Sound on,” remark made by another individual A third party stated, “Try not to laugh or smile. What a character!” “Nothing will make you grin if this doesn’t,” commented another user on the social media platform. “If this doesn’t make you smile nothing will,” remark made by another individual

Five chicks and a juvenile monkey were observed enjoying themselves a few weeks ago. All the juvenile animals were seen sitting on the grass and nibbling twigs at the beginning of the film. Eventually, they all fall asleep. The video then captures a very sweet moment of two chicks napping on the monkey. Eventually, they all appear to be running in tandem.

