Viral Video of a man’s unusual way to wash his hair shocks the Internet

People on the Internet were quick to talk about the video.

A Twitter user named Roma Balwani posted the video on Sunday.b

It showed a man washing his hair while carrying a water drum on his back.

Advertisement

People on the Internet were quick to talk about the video. Some people thought the man’s idea was brilliant, but others said the clip was just an example of “poverty.”

Innovation is born out of a need. This saying has been proven true over and over again as people come up with new ways to make life easier. People sometimes make something unique and useful out of things that are very simple. Now, a video of one of these new shower ideas has swept the internet.

A Twitter user named Roma Balwani posted the video on Sunday. It showed a man washing his hair while carrying a water drum on his back. When Ms. Balwani posted the video, she wrote,

“I couldn’t resist sharing this! simple, innovative, cost-effective, and it works! Jugaad!”

Watch the video below:

Advertisement On a lighter note on a Sunday morning! Couldn’t resist sharing this forward! Simple, innovative, cost effective and it works! Jugaad! @hvgoenka @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/Jxd9CQEBXZ — Roma Balwani (@RBalwani) November 27, 2022

At the beginning of the video, a man was sitting with a drum on his back. The drum was held in place with a cloth. After putting soap on his head, the man is seen slightly bending his back so that water from the drum will trickle to his head and wash away the foam.

People on the Internet were quick to talk about the video. Some people thought the man’s idea was brilliant, but others said the clip was just an example of “poverty.”

“I just love the juggad! “#designthinking” one user wrote. “Desperate times necessitate desperate measures; cost-effective shower replacement,” said another.Third, however, someone commented, “Stop glorifying poverty..”

Advertisement

Also Read Study Says 8 glasses of water a day aren’t necessary The study included 5,600 people from 26 nations. Newborns replace about 28%...

Since Sunday, more than 15,000 people have watched and liked the video.

“Jugaad” videos like these can be found all over the internet. A video showing a creative way to get rid of mosquitoes had been shared on social media before. In the video, a villager gets rid of mosquitoes in a cowshed by using “desi Indian jugaad.” The villager used an electric fan to spread the smoke of burning neem leaves around the area. This is a common way to get rid of mosquitoes that feed on blood.