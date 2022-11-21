Viral video shows a woman skating with her dog and horse

A video of a woman skating with her pets is going viral on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter yesterday.

More than 5.3 million people have watched it, and that number keeps going up.

A video of a woman skating with her pets is going viral on social media and is sure to make you feel better on a Monday. The now-viral video clip shows a woman skating on an empty road with her pet horse and dog while the sun is shining brightly. And their sweet friendship is sure to make you feel better.

The Twitter post with the video has the word “happiness” and a smiley face as the caption. At the beginning of the video, the pet dog is walking behind its pet mom and horse.

As the video goes on, you can see a dog running and playing in a field, and it looks like the horse scolds the dog.

Beautiful by Bazzi feat. Camila Cabello, which plays in the background, makes the video even more fun to watch.

Watch the video here:

“Wow! Cool. Thats working with your pack being the leader of the pack, like Cezar Milan always says,” said a person.

“I need a horse to go running with. That’s my new goal in life,” wrote someone else.

“Wow. What a lucky person she is and a brilliant way to exercise. Freedom at its’ best!!” a third was said.

