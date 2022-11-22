Viral Video Shows Deer Breaking into New York Nursing Home

A deer burst into a New York nursing home and smashed glass to escape.

No one was around during the chaos, thus no injuries were recorded.

Wells Nursing Home reopened after the authorities replaced the damaged windows.

Animals breaking into homes, public spaces and even corporate facilities generate news. Videos of snakes to leopards circulate online, making people wonder about their lost habitat due to urbanisation.

Most popular videos show them causing harm, but others show them finding their way to nearby jungles. In a viral video, a deer burst into a New York nursing home and smashed glass to escape.

The six-point buck burst through a window in Johnstown, New York’s Wells Nursing Home. The huge deer was caught in the empty physical therapy room and jumped and smashed the mirrors. The transparent mirror walls confused the scared animal in Bill Betts’s footage.

“I was in another office and I thought to myself, ‘I need to get my cell phone,’ because no one’s going to believe that there was a six-point buck jumping around in there,” betting Administrator Neal Van Slyke said the deer was inside for 10 minutes. Then, it escaped by destroying windows. No one was around during the chaos, thus no injuries were recorded.

Here is the video below:

Betts, “You can laugh about it now. But at the time, thank goodness there was no one in the department – no residents, no patients.”

The deer escaped through the centre’s windows and exhibited no severe injuries when police arrived. The Wells Nursing Home reopened after the authorities replaced the damaged windows to prevent future incidents.