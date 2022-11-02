Watch: Little girl teach a cat to use a treadmill is cute

If you are familiar with cat behaviour, you are probably aware of their inquisitive nature. Because felines are known to mimic human behaviour, the term “copycat” was coined. In a touching video, a young girl is seen teaching her cat how to use a treadmill, and the animal immediately grasps the concept.

The video was published on Twitter on Wednesday by the account and has already received over 8.09 lakh views. The video was published on TikTok by a user.

The video depicts a young girl attempting to learn how to operate a treadmill while the cat observes with interest. The cat then keeps its paw on the treadmill to learn how it works. Finally, the girl carries the cat and places it on the treadmill, where the animal immediately adjusts to the speed and begins walking. The video’s title reads, “Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill.”

Watch the video:

Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill..🐈👼😍 🎥: tt | danieIIesanford67 pic.twitter.com/KpvzHLJZGd — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 1, 2022

"This is what life should be about. The little things," commented a user. "I think the cat is actually teaching the girl," said another. "I CANNOT BELIEVE she got that cat to do that. What a great cat!" a third user said . "Cat's like: ok, enough of this nonsens you poor hooman, this is how it works," posted a fourth. "CAT: Here kid let me show you the right way to do it…it s all in the wiggle," said a fifth.

