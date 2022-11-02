Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Watch: Little girl teach a cat to use a treadmill is cute
Watch: Little girl teach a cat to use a treadmill is cute

Watch: Little girl teach a cat to use a treadmill is cute

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Little girl teach a cat to use a treadmill is cute

Watch: Little girl teach a cat to use a treadmill is cute

Advertisement

If you are familiar with cat behaviour, you are probably aware of their inquisitive nature. Because felines are known to mimic human behaviour, the term “copycat” was coined. In a touching video, a young girl is seen teaching her cat how to use a treadmill, and the animal immediately grasps the concept.

The video was published on Twitter on Wednesday by the account and has already received over 8.09 lakh views. The video was published on TikTok by a user.

The video depicts a young girl attempting to learn how to operate a treadmill while the cat observes with interest. The cat then keeps its paw on the treadmill to learn how it works. Finally, the girl carries the cat and places it on the treadmill, where the animal immediately adjusts to the speed and begins walking. The video’s title reads, “Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill.”

Watch the video:

Advertisement

“This is what life should be about. The little things,” commented a user. “I think the cat is actually teaching the girl,” said another. “I CANNOT BELIEVE she got that cat to do that. What a great cat!” a third user said . “Cat’s like: ok, enough of this nonsens you poor hooman, this is how it works,” posted a fourth. “CAT: Here kid let me show you the right way to do it…it s all in the wiggle,” said a fifth.

Also Read

“Just another day at this office”: Diver escapes a tiger shark. Watch
“Just another day at this office”: Diver escapes a tiger shark. Watch

Sharks frighten those who are not professional divers or are unfamiliar with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Word Search Puzzle: Spot 6 words in the image in 37 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Spot 6 words in the image in 37 seconds
Math Riddles: For a quick break, try these mathematical puzzles!
Math Riddles: For a quick break, try these mathematical puzzles!
Optical Illusion: Face you see first in picture reveals your Inner Mind
Optical Illusion: Face you see first in picture reveals your Inner Mind
Brain Teaser: Spot the murderer at the restaurant in 5 seconds
Brain Teaser: Spot the murderer at the restaurant in 5 seconds
Watch Video: A Cat tied to bench will blow your mind
Watch Video: A Cat tied to bench will blow your mind
Lilly Singh makes Hailer Bieber dance on 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'
Lilly Singh makes Hailer Bieber dance on 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story