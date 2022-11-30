Advertisement
Watch: Monkey hugs cat, Internet says “Friendship Goals”

  • A video of a monkey hugging and kissing a cat has gone viral on the internet.
  • The video was posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter and has been viewed more than 160,000 times.
  • Another video shows a dog requesting attention from its owner.
If you enjoy viewing animal movies on social media, this video of a monkey and a cat is certain to brighten your day. This brief video depicts the unexpected bond between a monkey and a cat. The video depicts the relationship between the two creatures by showing the monkey hugging its best friend, the cat.

The seven-second video depicts a monkey approaching a cat whose tail is wagging. Later in the video, the monkey embraces and kisses the cat. The video has caused the internet to explode.

Contributed by a Twitter user. The video has accumulated more than 160,000 views on the internet in Buitengebieden. Alongside the video is the caption  “Best friends.”

Take a look at the video: 

A commenter on the Internet praised the video and their friendship, writing, “Friendship goals.” Another person made a comment,  “If only we accepted each other in this way! The world would be such a better place! This is why I love animals.”

The third user commented, “Aww he just kissed that kitty.” “I particularly like the way the spider monkey telegraphs his impending hug fest by 1st wrapping his tail around the feline’s neck,” a fourth person said.

Meanwhile, the second video of a dog requesting attention from its owner went viral on the internet. In the video, a man is using a computer when his dog climbs onto his lap and continues to stare at him with puppy eyes. When the guy looks at the dog, he puts a kiss on its snout and the dog embraces its owner.

The video posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter is garnering a great deal of attention on the internet. The 13-second video was accompanied by the caption “Working from home.”

