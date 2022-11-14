Watch: Nagaland minister wows wedding guests with dance moves

Nagaland’s Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along is well-liked by netizens for his sense of humor.

A video of him dancing at the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s daughter has gone viral.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is well-liked by netizens because he has a great sense of humor. His posts on social media often start conversations online. just like his recent post on his official Twitter account.

The video shows him shaking his leg at the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s daughter. As expected, it is winning hearts and getting applause online.

“The body says what words cannot. I also shaked a leg in the marriage of the daughter of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr. Neiphiu Rio ji,” wrote Nagaland’s Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along.

Temjen Imna Along can be seen dancing with other wedding guests while dressed in a kurta pajama and sadri in the video.

Check out the video:

Advertisement The body says what words cannot. 😬 माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नेफियू रियो जी, की बेटी के शादी में मैंने भी दो स्टेप्स लगा दिया 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QjtecDGxjD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022

Over 1.6 lakh people have watched it since it was posted on Twitter yesterday. It has also been liked by more than 12,900 people and retweeted several times.

Someone on Twitter said, “That’s why you are a popular young leader of North East.”

“Lots of love and respect to you, sir, from Bengal,” wrote someone else. “Great, next time pls try moonwalk,” said a third.

