Watch this adorable video of monkeys jumping in a pool

In the video posted by Twitter user @buitengebieden, several monkeys are seen splashing around in the pool.

They may be seen swimming and jumping into the pool one after the other.

The caption of the video read, “Monkeys having fun.”

Advertisement

Do you enjoy viewing videos of animals? Then videos of them must be all over your social media. We enjoy watching cute animal videos because they always make us smile. The internet is flooded with a recent monkey video. This video demonstrates the mischievous behavior of monkeys, which are frequently seen having fun.

Also Read Adorable Video: Baby penguin won’t stand still on weighing scale A video of a penguin weighing itself has gone viral on Twitter....

In the video posted by Twitter user @buitengebieden, several monkeys are seen splashing around in the pool. They may be seen swimming and jumping into the pool one after the other. The caption of the video read, “Monkeys having fun.”

Watch the video:

Just a few days ago, this video was circulated. A lot of Twitter users have loved and commented on the video, which has received 1.5 million views since being shared. Love how they wait until it’s clear before jumping, a Twitter user said. Another user continued, “It’s adorable how they wait patiently for the water to drain out before jumping. security first.” A third individual responded, “Thus, the expression “monkeying around.” Nice to watch our distant cousins enjoying themselves.” Others responded with laughing emojis.

Also Read Adorable video of two racoons and dog catching bubbles The animals make a valiant effort to collect some of the bubbles...