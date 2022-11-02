“What A Patient Kitty” Girl Teaches Her Pet Cat to Colour: Video

Children and dogs complement one other like peanut butter and jelly. They like playing and bonding with their pets more than their siblings. A child’s bond with the family pet is one of the most meaningful and long-lasting relationships. One such cute video, which shows a young girl teaching her pet cat to colour, has gone viral on the internet. The girl in the video is holding the cat’s paw in her palm while sliding a purple coloured pencil on a sketch. Meanwhile, the oblivious but patient cat follows behind and stares carefully at the drawing as the two of them colour it together. The kitty did exactly what its owner requested it to do without a fuss.

The video was published on the Twitter page Buitengebieden, which frequently publishes harmless animal and bird films. The video has been captioned “Why, just why mommy?” and includes a laughing emoji.

“Why, just why mommy?” – cat 😂 pic.twitter.com/qIBLOtaPNW Advertisement — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 1, 2022

With so much cuteness crammed into this video, it’s no surprise that it has received over 4.8 million views. Since its release on November 1, the video has received 19,200 retweets, 1,697 quote tweets, and nearly 1.54 lakh likes.

Social media users flocked to the adorable “teacher-student” video, showering it with comments and emojis. Some people tagged their friends in the video, while others shared similar videos of cats and their hilarious antics.

One commenter joked about the cat’s reaction, stating, “The expression in the cat’s eyes says ‘I’ll get you for this.'” If not in this life, then certainly in the next. I, on the other hand, have nine of them.” Others were astounded that a cat with a propensity for mischief could be so docile while filming the movie.

“I am looking at the cat’s expression!!! That is the most socially developed cat I have ever seen in my LIFE & this clip is BEAUTIFUL!!!” “That’s one patient cat. Any after pictures of the attack,” said a third. “I think cats can be surprisingly patient with babies and toddlers because they understand what they are,” a fourth user said.

