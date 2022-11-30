What does your favourite tea say about your personality?

Your favourite tea.

Tea is a famous drink that originated in ancient China. Since the British introduced tea, over a billion people drink it.

Tea’s caffeine is addicting and mood-altering. Caffeine affects people differently, thus everyone prefers different teas. You may be a die-hard tea enthusiast, but there’s one type you prefer. Your favourite tea. Green, black, or chai are all options.

Studies relate personality with taste. Same with tea and coffee. Your preferred tea reflects your personality and disposition. Discover what your favourite tea says about you.

1. Black Tea

Black tea is the most produced and consumed tea worldwide. From Asia to Europe, it’s everywhere. Black tea’s caffeine content satisfies high-energy people. Black tea is strong, invigorating, and royal, symbolising a forceful personality. When you want something, you’re direct. You don’t fear judgement and speak freely. Your amazing energy helps you reach your goals. You’re good at keeping relationships, but you’re not a people person.

2. Tea or Chai

Chai, or tea, is brewed from black tea, sugar, milk, herbs and spices. Chai prioritises taste and flavour. If you like chai above other teas, you’re passionate and cheery. You’re ambitious and crave fun. You never settle for less than the best. You’re a social butterfly who spreads joy. You’re popular and have many devoted friends. You’re upbeat, optimistic, and never wallow in melancholy.

3. Green Tea

Green tea is made from the same plant as black tea, but with unoxidized leaves. Green tea is one of the least processed teas, thus health nuts enjoy it. If you like green tea, it means you care about your health. You party, but not too much. After you’re done. Green tea fans aren’t lazy. You remain calm in challenging situations and can make decisions quickly. You’re enthusiastic and inventive.

4. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is healthier than green tea. Chamomile tea is excellent, unlike green tea. Chamomile tea is calming and anti-depressant-rich. Stressful people appreciate chamomile tea. You’re always busy and never stop. You enjoy planning. When things go wrong, you become anxious. You produce backups for backups. You’re energetic and lovely when you’re calm. You’re kind and compassionate. You’re creative and smart.

5. Iced Tea

Few people like cold tea, but most do. Iced tea is low in tea’s richness but excellent in taste and enjoyment. Whether you favour lemon or peach iced tea, you’re easygoing and calm. You’re easygoing and go with the flow. You’re weak-willed and easily tempted. Even when you’re full, you can’t resist dessert. You’re brilliant, caring, and selfless. You’re good at timing. You’re a loner but not a recluse. You have chameleon-like moods and wants.

