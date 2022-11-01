What Kind of Traveller Are You? To find out, take this quiz

Travelling is a pleasure for some, a hobby for others, and a chore for a few. However, everyone travels. You must have travelled at some point in your life unless you are physically handicapped.

Do you recall your actions during the trip? Were you joyful, worried, bored, or simply indifferent? How you behave on a journey is entirely determined by your personality. People have many ways of experiencing travel. Some people enjoy it, while others despise it. Some people meticulously plan their excursions, while others simply pack a suitcase and leave. Your travel style has a direct impact on how frequently you travel and your favourite destinations.

We’ve compiled a list of travel personality types for you to consider. Continue reading to see if you are a haphazard traveller or a diligent planner.

What Kind of Travel Personality Do You Possess?

Travellers on the spur of the moment are like rafts in a storm; they go wherever the waves take them. You dislike making plans and being constrained by time constraints if you are this type of person. You are frequently late and always on the go. You have difficulty settling down in any situation, whether it’s work, friendships, or relationships, and are constantly on the hunt for something new. You don’t overthink things and just turn up when you feel like it.

Do you enjoy travelling but can’t quit worrying? This is a prevalent travel personality type that can be found in many people. You build backup plans for backup plans if you identify as a neurotic over-thinker. You are concerned about being eaten by a wild animal or becoming trapped in a landslide. You’re concerned that you’ll misplace your passport and never return home. You’re even concerned about being confined in your room and never being found. While you enjoy travelling, your overthinking can occasionally get in the way. For such folks, travelling with a spouse or in a group allows them to relax.

Meticulous Planner

There is a distinction to be made between the overthinker and the planner. The former is overly concerned, whilst the latter simply enjoys organising. If you are a careful planner, you enjoy making lists, organising your desk, and creating and adhering to itineraries. Some may say that preparation takes away from the enjoyment of travel, however, this is not entirely correct. If you are a planner, it does not imply that you do not value fun; it simply indicates that you value time more and prefer to set arrangements ahead of time. This rule applies to both your work and your relationships.

Laid Back Introvert

Do you like to go alone and avoid crowded tourist areas? You are most likely an introvert. You appreciate nature, taking long walks alone, and simply basking in the serenity of beautiful locales. You are not anti-social or uneasy around other people; you are simply too comfortable in your own skin to enjoy yourself. You have a relaxed disposition and are carefree. However, you frequently experience episodes of insecurity. You are imaginative, and compassionate, and take the time to get to know people.

Free-Spirited Extrovert

You are an extrovert if you travel in groups or select a hostel room rather than a single room. You enjoy meeting new people and making new friends. You have an endearing personality, full of warmth and wit, that puts everyone at ease. You enjoy socialising and seeking attention at events. You also have excellent leadership abilities at work and love the company of like-minded people. You do things on the fly when travelling and can’t stop talking to the locals.

Thrill-Seeker

Thrill seekers only travel to feel alive. They enjoy exploring and taking risks. Their main priority is to have fun. As a result, historical or religious sites are often avoided by such persons since they bore them. If you, too, are a thrill seeker, you probably chose your trip places depending on how much fun you can have there. You are outgoing and enjoy staying active. Skydiving, bungee jumping, and river rafting are among your ideal activities.

Culture enthusiasts travel because they are fascinated by other civilizations. Rather than visiting the beach, you are likely to visit a museum or historic site first. You prefer to thoroughly investigate areas rather than simply viewing the major attractions and then returning home. You enjoy conversing with locals, sampling local cuisine, and exploring lesser-known streets. You are highly inventive, socially aware, and love contemplating abstract ideas.

