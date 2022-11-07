Why are commercial planes mostly white? Looks don’t matter

Why are most commercial planes painted white? This is something that all flyers throughout the world see but don’t discuss.

Most of us have grown accustomed to seeing commercial jets in white and have forgotten that their exteriors are not painted white during construction.

Despite the fact that numerous airlines throughout the world today use a variety of colours, patterns, and shapes, the bulk of planes is still painted white during production.

Early years

In the early days of flying, planes came in a variety of colours.



Things changed when manufacturers began designing planes without paint out of metal or chrome. This didn’t last long because the panes quickly became dirty, dusty, and rusted.

Instead, to make a pleasant impression on customers, airlines began painting and cleaning their planes in light colours, typically white.

But as the usage of white restricted to appearances? No Sir.

The Influence of White

Commercial planes are generally painted white for a variety of scientific and technological reasons.

For starters, white reflects sunlight while other colours absorb it. Other colours can heat up the plane’s body by absorbing light. White reduces both sun radiation warmth and damage. This is true both when flying and while the plane is parked.

When exposed to harsh atmospheric and meteorological conditions, white fades less than other colours. Ice, wind, rain, and temperature fluctuations are all common.

According to Menkor Aviation: “Colored paints fade faster than white, causing them to lose all aesthetic appeal in the eyes of passengers. Companies then have to repaint their planes at a colossal cost. Painting typically takes one to two weeks, during which time the plane is grounded and does not generate revenue. The cost of the procedure is between $150,000 and $300,000 for an airliner.”

Second, white exteriors improve plane visibility and promote bird identification and avoidance. The white coating also helps birds identify planes and keep clear of them.

Third, white is the most cost-effective plane paint. Aircraft paints are a combination of polyurethane paints and other catalysts and activators. Colours other than white are costly.

Finally, white makes it easier to notice flaws during routine inspections. White makes dents, oil spills, and other flaws more visible.

