Why do you rub your eyes? MRI video shows everything

However, do you ever close your eyes and consider why you rub your eyes?

Now consider what happens within your head when you wipe your eyes excessively.

Someone has revealed everything by posting an MRI scan on Reddit, so you don’t need to think too much.

Almost every day of our life, we rub our eyes excessively, whether deliberately or unconsciously.

It may alleviate tension, but it may also indicate an illness, allergy, or other health concern. We touch our eyes so often that it has become a reflex or a habit. However, do you ever close your eyes and consider why you rub your eyes? What occurs internally when one rubs excessively? Why do your eyes turn red when you massage them excessively?

Sometimes, our eyes become bloodshot because vigorous rubbing might induce the rupture of microscopic blood vessels.

Netizens are more comforted than terrified by the video because it does not depict any frightening actions or consequences.

Take a look:

As shown in the video, an eyeball begins to wiggle when a person rubs his eyes. A second MRI clip reveals the movement of two eyeballs within their sockets when the individual touches both of his eyes. The video has received close to 50,000 upvotes and numerous insightful comments from Redditors.

The clip appears to have been narrated by the creator of the wildly famous YouTube channel “Daily Dose Of Internet.” A person remarked, “BTW I talked to my optometrist and she recommended never rubbing your eye. Like, just don’t touch. Apparently the pressure can screw up your eye.”

