Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Why do you rub your eyes? MRI video shows everything
Why do you rub your eyes? MRI video shows everything

Why do you rub your eyes? MRI video shows everything

Articles
Advertisement
Why do you rub your eyes? MRI video shows everything

Why do you rub your eyes? MRI video shows everything

Advertisement
  • However, do you ever close your eyes and consider why you rub your eyes?
  • Now consider what happens within your head when you wipe your eyes excessively.
  • Someone has revealed everything by posting an MRI scan on Reddit, so you don’t need to think too much.
Advertisement

Almost every day of our life, we rub our eyes excessively, whether deliberately or unconsciously.

It may alleviate tension, but it may also indicate an illness, allergy, or other health concern. We touch our eyes so often that it has become a reflex or a habit. However, do you ever close your eyes and consider why you rub your eyes? What occurs internally when one rubs excessively? Why do your eyes turn red when you massage them excessively?

Sometimes, our eyes become bloodshot because vigorous rubbing might induce the rupture of microscopic blood vessels. Now consider what happens within your head when you wipe your eyes excessively. Someone has revealed everything by posting an MRI scan on Reddit, so you don’t need to think too much.

Netizens are more comforted than terrified by the video because it does not depict any frightening actions or consequences.

Take a look:

Advertisement

As shown in the video, an eyeball begins to wiggle when a person rubs his eyes. A second MRI clip reveals the movement of two eyeballs within their sockets when the individual touches both of his eyes. The video has received close to 50,000 upvotes and numerous insightful comments from Redditors.

The clip appears to have been narrated by the creator of the wildly famous YouTube channel “Daily Dose Of Internet.” A person remarked, “BTW I talked to my optometrist and she recommended never rubbing your eye. Like, just don’t touch. Apparently the pressure can screw up your eye.”

Also Read

Instagram Reel Summarizes Bengali Names from Partha to Amrita
Instagram Reel Summarizes Bengali Names from Partha to Amrita

The narrative of Bengali name pronunciation difficulty is a long one with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Baby buffalo runs to girl when she speaks goes viral
Watch Video: Russian girls dance to Saami Saami 
Watch Video: Russian girls dance to Saami Saami 
Viral: Man mimics Sunny Deol to get stray dog off him
Viral: Man mimics Sunny Deol to get stray dog off him
Optical Illusion: Find mistake inside Road Traffic Picture in 9 secs?
Optical Illusion: Find mistake inside Road Traffic Picture in 9 secs?
Optical Illusion: Spot Star, Pencil, Cup hidden in 9 seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot Star, Pencil, Cup hidden in 9 seconds
Optical Illusion: Your forehead reveals your true nature
Optical Illusion: Your forehead reveals your true nature
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story