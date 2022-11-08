Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Wingfish? Researchers find fascinating ocean creatures
Wingfish? Researchers find fascinating ocean creatures

Wingfish? Researchers find fascinating ocean creatures

Articles
Advertisement
Wingfish? Researchers find fascinating ocean creatures

Wingfish? Researchers find fascinating ocean creatures

Advertisement

During examinations of two new marine parks, a group of experts discovered the most peculiar sea animals from the deep ocean, which has left them baffled. Yi-Kai Tea, a fish researcher, turned to Twitter to post photos of the flying fish he discovered during his examination. The fish may be seen soaring with their wing-like fins in the photos. Along with the stunning images of these flying critters, he commented, “Been photographing flying fishes all day every day. I think we’re up to 6 species now, but I’ll need to check. What a stunning group of fishes these are.” He also provided some fascinating information about it. “Did you know, flying fishes can have either one or two pairs of enlarged wing-like fins?” he said.

“In addition to their remarkable fins, they also have asymmetrical caudal fins, with a longer lower lobe. They use this to taxi across the water surface before pushing themselves off for the second round of flight,” he stated.

Advertisement

The tripod fish, also known as the tripod spider fish, grabbed the curiosity of experts. It possesses longer pelvic fin rays and a prolonged tail fin. It makes use of these to ‘stand’ immobile on the bottom. “Introducing one of the most fascinating fish that we’ve found in our #deepsea surveys of the waters near Christmas and Cocos (Keeling) Islands. It’s the #tripodfish or tripod spiderfish,” the caption stated. It’s the tripodfish, sometimes known as the tripod spiderfish.” Look at the post below.

Not only that, but they found a hermit crab. To give themselves structure, these goopy soft corals integrate sand elements. Check out the post below.

According to Sciencealert, a group of researchers identified the most exotic aquatic species while investigating two new marine parks. It’s around 2,500 kilometres off the west coast of Australia. Fish on stilts, oozing creatures, deep-sea batfish, and other animals were discovered by the researchers.

“The region is covered with gigantic seamounts constructed during the dinosaur era,” says Tim O’Hara, senior curator of marine invertebrates at Museums Victoria (MV), “the region is covered with massive seamounts formed during the dinosaur era and the region sits at a critical juncture between the Pacific and Indian Oceans.” O’Hara went on to say that they are very excited about the prospect of discovering new species, and possibly even new branches of the tree of life, that have previously been hidden beneath the waves in this unexplored region.

Also Read

Do you know the difference in big and tiny toilet buttons?
Do you know the difference in big and tiny toilet buttons?

You may be surprised to learn that more than half of the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Word Search Puzzle: Let’s test your IQ spot 8 words in 33 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Let’s test your IQ spot 8 words in 33 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find the six hidden mistakes in Library
Brain Teaser: Find the six hidden mistakes in Library
Spot The Difference: Find the difference between the two images
Spot The Difference: Find the difference between the two images
Rower from Antarctica wins 10 Guinness World Records
Rower from Antarctica wins 10 Guinness World Records
Unbelievable see how this romantic proposal became a nightmare
Unbelievable see how this romantic proposal became a nightmare
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story