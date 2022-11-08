Woman finds chick in drain after following agitated bird. Watch her reconnect them

A woman saw an agitated bird, followed it, and found its baby bird stuck in a drain.

It’s always heartwarming to watch videos of people helping animals get out of trouble. Just like this Instagram video that shows how a woman saw an agitated bird, followed it, and found its baby bird stuck in a drain and saved it.

At the beginning of the video, the bird starts to chirp when it sees a person. Amazingly, the bird hops over to a drain and stops right next to it.

The woman soon finds out that a tiny chick is stuck in the drain after asking around.

She quickly opens the book’s cover and picks up the little bird that is shaking. Then she runs to her car and turns on the heater to make sure the bird is warm enough.

When the chick can move on its own, the woman takes it to the other bird and puts the two back together.

Take a look:

An Instagram user said, “Awesome job, love that you considered the job done when the baby was more lively and not just out of the drain,” “OMG!” wrote someone else.

