Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Woman finds chick in drain after following agitated bird. Watch her reconnect them
Woman finds chick in drain after following agitated bird. Watch her reconnect them

Woman finds chick in drain after following agitated bird. Watch her reconnect them

Articles
Advertisement
Woman finds chick in drain after following agitated bird. Watch her reconnect them

Woman finds chick in drain after following agitated bird. Watch her reconnect them

Advertisement
  • A woman saw an agitated bird, followed it, and found its baby bird stuck in a drain.
  • The video was posted with the caption “Baby plover rescue from a drain”.
  • It’s being reposted on social media after it was viewed thousands of times.
Advertisement

It’s always heartwarming to watch videos of people helping animals get out of trouble. Just like this Instagram video that shows how a woman saw an agitated bird, followed it, and found its baby bird stuck in a drain and saved it.

At the beginning of the video, the bird starts to chirp when it sees a person. Amazingly, the bird hops over to a drain and stops right next to it.

The woman soon finds out that a tiny chick is stuck in the drain after asking around.

She quickly opens the book’s cover and picks up the little bird that is shaking. Then she runs to her car and turns on the heater to make sure the bird is warm enough.

When the chick can move on its own, the woman takes it to the other bird and puts the two back together.

The video was posted with the caption “Baby plover rescue from a drain,”  It’s fun to watch and might make you smile big.

Advertisement

Take a look:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hudson (@her_ausventure)

Advertisement

The video was posted four days ago. It’s being reposted on social media. Several platforms have viewed and liked it. The Instagram photo received several reactions.

An Instagram user said, “Awesome job, love that you considered the job done when the baby was more lively and not just out of the drain,” “OMG!” wrote someone else.

Also Read

Viral Video: Tiger attacks elephant calf video
Viral Video: Tiger attacks elephant calf video

Every shirt has two buttons on the cuff, but do you know...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Japanese woman dancing to Tum Tum in Tamil song
Watch: Japanese woman dancing to Tum Tum in Tamil song
Cat won't leave the man's side who rescued it in Turkey
Cat won't leave the man's side who rescued it in Turkey
BTS dance to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video
BTS dance to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video
Professor waits for students in wrong classroom, funny mistake splits internet
Professor waits for students in wrong classroom, funny mistake splits internet
Thai street food with black noodles, Desis calls it ‘Coronavirus’ 
Thai street food with black noodles, Desis calls it ‘Coronavirus’ 
Norwegian dancing crew grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya goes viral
Norwegian dancing crew grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story