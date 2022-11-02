Woman hysterical over 1990s note under wallpaper

Most people can’t wait to put their own stamp on a new house and begin remodelling. One woman burst into tears after discovering a note from her previous landlord while removing the wallpaper from the walls.

Underneath the 1990s wallpaper was a short note indicating how many rolls she would want while redecorating the room. It says: “If you ever need to wallpaper this room again, it will take eight rolls of wallpaper. I bought just six rolls at £17 per roll on 5/12/97 and I didn’t have enough. It really p***ed me off. Jon 21/12/97.”

An image of the note was published by user, and it has received over 66,000 upvotes and 700 comments.

While most users were amused by Jon’s gaffe, some questioned “what kind of man puts up wallpaper four days before Christmas?”

“Maybe his girlfriend or boyfriend was the type to make poor Jon slave away redecorating just four days before Christmas when he should have been drinking beer,” one commenter speculated.

“Hoping for two more rolls from Father Christmas?” said another.

“Someone who has to prove that their life is together before the judgmental throng of Christmas visitors arrives?” remarked a third user.

One user said, “I still plan to paint a big moustache next time I redecorate, so in the far future when we strip the walls to decorate again, I can turn to my wife and say ‘you found my secret stash’.”

Another user added, “When I was like 17 we redid the flooring in my room, I wrote ‘free your mind your ass will follow’ on the slab.

