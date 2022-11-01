Woman Makes Halloween Monster With Makeup, Internet goes wild

A video of a woman dressing up as a scary monster for Halloween is going popular on the internet. Kat Stryker, a Twitter user, published her Halloween outfit on the platform. The movie is 1 minute and 15 seconds long and depicts the complete process of creating the monster look.

The woman made prostheses out of tissue and cotton and then finished the look with fake monster teeth dripping in fake blood. Ms Stryker captioned the video, “My favourite time of the year.”

Ms Stryker shows off her final look in a raunchy dress with black horns on her head and adjustable wings on her back as she finishes her makeup. Ms Stryker took 9 hours to complete the look. So far, the video has received over 26,000 views.

Watch the video

Advertisement My favorite time of the year 👻💀🎃 #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/N6pRRlgFtV — Kat Stryker (@KatStryker111) October 29, 2022

Ms Stryker’s Halloween costume wowed the internet, and she was praised for putting in so much work. As one user put it, “Fantastic work, Kat. I hope you keep track of your characters for trademark purposes. This is something I need to show my daughter. She’ll adore it.” “You truly take Halloween to the next level,” another user said.

“Holy shit! There are no words to describe imagination and talent, the list goes on,” The third person commented. “This belongs in a scary movie for sure. Well done Kat!! Looks awesome,” the fourth wrote.

Halloween is a patchwork celebration woven together with religious and occult customs that span millennia, from pumpkins to pranks and communication with the dead.

Advertisement

This festival’s history dates back to the period of the Celts, a group of tribes from central Europe. More than 2000 years ago, their culture swept across the continent. On October 31, they used to commemorate the end of the harvest season with a feast called Soin.

Also Read Did you know “Blood Moonset-Sunrise” is expected to appear in America and concept of “Selenium Eclipse”? People who live in New York or along the east coast, from...