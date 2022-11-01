Reddit users complained about the misspelt and grammatical letters.

They also said that the plants could make it hard for people to sell their homes. Advertisement

Neighbours have always had problems, and many people have problems because of how their neighbours act. But this woman’s problem with her neighbours is completely different.

Her neighbours say that the flowers on her porch bother them because they can’t stand the fake plants.

The woman got a letter from her neighbours saying that the plants “aren’t real and are just decorations.” The people next door are mad at her because she has fake plants instead of real ones.

The letter also says, “This will reflect extremely poorly to our houses and other constitencies……”. They also said that the plants could make it hard for people to sell their homes.

Advertisement

The woman posted a picture of the letter on Reddit with the caption, “This poorly written letter from my passive-aggressive neighbour tells me to remove my ‘legally-owned’ plants from my property (sic.”

The letter also states that neighbours have discussed the matter and next steps. They gave her two days to remove the plants or they would contact the police and sue.

Reddit users complained about the misspelt and grammatical letters. “Sounds like you have infinity days maximum,” said one user.

A second user wrote, “It’s hilarious that they think the police will care about this.” To which another replied: “Or that the police will “write a lawsuit”. What an absolute clown. ”