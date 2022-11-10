Woman plays ghost prank on her mother, see the mother’s reaction

One such internet practical joke is now popular.

Instagram user @larad official posted a video of her mother working on a laptop while seated on a sofa.

In the clip’s caption, the woman wrote, “Haunted duck prank on mom.”

Advertisement

Do you enjoy seeing practical pranks? You’re at the correct place, then. Many people enjoy pulling pranks on their loved ones and posting the results on social media. One such internet practical joke is now popular. Instagram user @larad official posted a video of her mother working on a laptop while seated on a sofa. There is a toy on the floor where she is working. Slowly, the toy starts to move. The woman initially pays it no mind.

Also Read Watch viral: Internet laughs at parent’s reaction in daughter’s “scholarship prank” video A viral video shows a failed "scholarship prank". While she showed that...

The woman pays close attention as the toy begins to shake a little more. At least twice more of the same thing occur. She is watching the toy for a while towards the end of the video when it suddenly moves as if someone kicked it. In the clip’s caption, the woman wrote, “Haunted duck prank on mom.”

Look at the woman here who is pranking her mother:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Lara (@larad_official) Advertisement

Also Read Watch viral: Woman pranks little son by making him wash sugar floss Instagram user uploaded the video on Instagram, where it quickly went viral....

Since it was shared, this video has received more than six lakh likes and several comments. Her SOUL just slid out of her body, one person commented in the Instagram comments. “This legit gave me goosebumps at the end. Good prank,” added another. “First time to see it move, I would have scooped it up and chucked it downstairs,” said a third. “The taking the glasses off to see better has me cracking up even more,” a fourth user remarked.