Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Woman plays ghost prank on her mother, see the mother’s reaction
Woman plays ghost prank on her mother, see the mother’s reaction

Woman plays ghost prank on her mother, see the mother’s reaction

Articles
Advertisement
Woman plays ghost prank on her mother, see the mother’s reaction

Woman plays ghost prank on her mother, see the mother’s reaction

Advertisement
  • One such internet practical joke is now popular.
  • Instagram user @larad official posted a video of her mother working on a laptop while seated on a sofa.
  • In the clip’s caption, the woman wrote, “Haunted duck prank on mom.”
Advertisement

Do you enjoy seeing practical pranks? You’re at the correct place, then. Many people enjoy pulling pranks on their loved ones and posting the results on social media. One such internet practical joke is now popular. Instagram user @larad official posted a video of her mother working on a laptop while seated on a sofa. There is a toy on the floor where she is working. Slowly, the toy starts to move. The woman initially pays it no mind.

Also Read

Watch viral: Internet laughs at parent’s reaction in daughter’s “scholarship prank” video
Watch viral: Internet laughs at parent’s reaction in daughter’s “scholarship prank” video

A viral video shows a failed "scholarship prank". While she showed that...

The woman pays close attention as the toy begins to shake a little more. At least twice more of the same thing occur. She is watching the toy for a while towards the end of the video when it suddenly moves as if someone kicked it. In the clip’s caption, the woman wrote, “Haunted duck prank on mom.”

Look at the woman here who is pranking her mother:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Lara (@larad_official)

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch viral: Woman pranks little son by making him wash sugar floss
Watch viral: Woman pranks little son by making him wash sugar floss

Instagram user uploaded the video on Instagram, where it quickly went viral....

Since it was shared, this video has received more than six lakh likes and several comments. Her SOUL just slid out of her body, one person commented in the Instagram comments. “This legit gave me goosebumps at the end. Good prank,” added another. “First time to see it move, I would have scooped it up and chucked it downstairs,” said a third. “The taking the glasses off to see better has me cracking up even more,” a fourth user remarked.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Find The Real Husband of the Woman in 11 sec!
Brain Teaser: Find The Real Husband of the Woman in 11 sec!
Spot The Difference: Spot 10 differences between the two images
Spot The Difference: Spot 10 differences between the two images
Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Pyramids in Picture shared by NASA
Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Pyramids in Picture shared by NASA
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in Granny's Cat Room Picture
Brain Teaser: Spot mistake in Granny's Cat Room Picture
See the magic of 3D art with few brushstrokes
See the magic of 3D art with few brushstrokes
Too Good To Miss: Toddler helping his mother in lifting water jars
Too Good To Miss: Toddler helping his mother in lifting water jars
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story